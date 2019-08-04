BRISTOL, Conn. — The Lewiston 11/12 All-Stars dropped their opening game at the New England Regional tournament, falling 6-0 to Walpole on Sunday.

Walpole, the Massachusetts state champion, was led by starting pitcher Richie Hayes’ six-strikeout, three-walk shutout performance in 5.1 innings. Paul Whelan paced the offense’s eight-hit attack with a pair of hits, including a double. The Walpole offense also drew eight walks.

Lewiston finished with six hits, all singles, by Matthew Lavasseur, Jeffrey Randall, Mason Laflamme, Ethan Pelletier, Dylan Whitlow and Dylan Blue. Lewiston used five pitchers, who combined for 11 strikeouts, including four apiece by Randall and Blue.

Lewiston, the Maine state champ, next plays Tuesday at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game. That contest will be broadcast on ESPN+, a subscription streaming service. To subscribe visit https://watch.espnplus.com/sports.

