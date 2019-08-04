It all started with opening ceremonies, remarks from the mayor, Little League games and then a barbecue that featured local food and volunteers to make it all happen.

The extreme heat could have made a stressful event for the players and spectators alike, but Lewiston stepped up and made it a very special event in many ways. Misting tents for spectators, ice water in the dugouts for the players and an overall feeling that there was a volunteer ready to help every step of the way made for a first-class experience that Lewiston should be very proud of.

The hospitality did not stop at the fields. The city of Lewiston was ready with great restaurants and businesses that supported the event.

In one special moment before the Cumberland-North Yarmouth and Lewiston game, the tournament organizers held a moment of silence to honor Raelynn Bell, a 9-year-old girl from Cumberland who passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident earlier in the week. Bell was a CNYLL softball player and friend to many in the community. Then, during the fourth inning of the game, it was announced that the tournament would be passing a hat around the field to raise money for the family and in Raelynn’s memory. Lewiston Little League generously matched the amount collected, making the gesture even more touching.

I thank Lewiston Little League and all the volunteers for hosting the 12-year-old Little league All-Star tournament.



Mark Piesik, Cumberland, coach, Cumberland-North Yarmouth Little League

« Previous

Next »