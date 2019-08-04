FARMINGTON – Avis Leora Child Orino, 87, of Harlow Hill Road, Mexico, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Sandy River Center, Farmington.

She was born at the family home in West Peru on Nov. 28, 1931, the daughter of Elmer and Iva (Andrews) Child.

She was educated in schools in West Peru and Rumford and was a graduate of Stephen’s High School in the class of 1950.

During her working career she was employed briefly at Oxford Paper Company in the personnel department then at Casco Bank and Trust Company, which eventually became Key Bank. She worked for the bank as a bookkeeper for several years and when that department closed she became a teller, retiring after working for 55 years at the age of 77.

Avis married Arthur Orino, the love of her life, on April 14, 1951 in Mexico. They resided in Dixfield and South Portland the first years of their marriage. They bought their own home on Harlow Hill in Mexico in 1959 where they lived the rest of their lives. Together they raised Arthur’s children, Philip, Billy and Alicia and had two daughters, Terri and Barbie.

Avis was a Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching her grandchildren at their many sporting events as they were growing up. She was a devoted and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Avis and Arthur spent many days visiting family members in West Peru and spent many happy times at the family camp in Oquossoc. They also lived in Hobe Sound, Fla. for two winters. Arthur passed away in March of 1986 and they had been married for 34 years. She also loved, doted on and completely spoiled her precious cat, Cassie.

Survivors include her step-children William Orino and his wife Jane of Chester, Va., and Alicia Pelletier, of Colonial Heights, Va., their daughters Terri Palmer and her husband Matthew of Oquossoc, and Barbara Carter and her husband Stephen of Mexico, Step-grandchildren Becky Binkerd, Ronette Landry and Shane Pelletier and their families who live in Utah and Virginia, grandchildren Kristy Bishop and husband Andrew of Cumberland, Lyndee Whitten and husband Aaron of Gorham, Jennifer Flynn of Rumford, Jessica Flynn of Rumford, and Joshua Ronan and wife Kassi of Auburn; seven great-grandchildren, Abby, Brielle, Taylor, Paityn, Sloane, Eli and Camille; a sister Anna Hebert of Peru; a brother Robert Child of Turner; many nieces and nephews and their families and a dear friend Marguerite Elliot.

She was predeceased by her husband Arthur; step-son Philip; and brothers, Everett, Ernest, Clarion, Larry and Howard and a sister Hazel Vaughn.

A special thank you to the Sandy River Center for their compassion and care of Avis

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and memories online at www.meaderandson.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 noon Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church, 126 Maine Avenue, Rumford. Calling hours 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the Mass at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford. Interment St. John Cemetery, Rumford.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the:

Sandy River Center

111 Livermore Falls Road

Farmington, Maine 04938-6241

in her memory

« Previous