DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will host an oil painting demonstration with Jon Allan Marshall, free and open to the public, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Marshall’s demonstration is a sneak peek of his two-part course, “Oil Painting and the Masters,” on consecutive Saturdays, Aug, 10 and 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests will be able to watch Marshall in action as he demonstrates a traditional layered approach to oil painting. He will describe the process, pros and cons, lessons learned and tips on how to master the layer approach.

Marshall’s work is “classical realism inspired by 17th century Dutch masters and the Hudson River School.” Guests can walk through viewing his work show, “Denmark Landscapes.” Marshall begins with small sketches and photos, and if those ideas work themselves into thoughts of a series, they draw him to explore a larger more finished format. Sketches and prints of his work will be available for sale, with partial proceeds benefitting Denmark Arts Center programming.

Marshall will use modern materials to bring students step-by-step through a painting process employed by masters such as Rembrandt, Vermeer and Ruisdael. Students will learn technical rules for archival permanence, from beginning surface preparation to the final varnish, as well as some color theory and time-saving tricks. At the beginning of each class Marshall will demonstrate all that will be covered for that day. The students will finish the class with their own completed painting and an understanding of how to use the technique for their own personal expression.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. To register for classes or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events.

