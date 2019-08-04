Jerryn Longley practices trap shooting as Mike Bailey checks out his technique at the Norway-Paris Fish and Game Association property off Route 117 in South Paris. The association holds regular trap shoots for members and guests to practice. Longley said he enjoys coming to the shoots in the late summer and fall before partridge hunting. Other trap shoots are scheduled Aug. 8 and 15. Andree Kehn/Sun JournalParis

