HARRISON — The Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival continues its 47th season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the historic Deertrees Theatre. The festival runs for two more Tuesday evenings through Aug. 13.

Nineteenth-century musical Europe was a small world, as the intersecting lives of the composers on the Aug. 6 program attest. Clara Schumann — whose complex and beautifully written “Piano Trio” opens the program as we celebrate her 200th anniversary — had a lifelong, often fraught, but always entwined relationship with Brahms.

When Brahms was ready to publish his “Hungarian Dances for Piano Four Hands,” it was he and Schumann who first performed them for friends. Brahms became a supporter of Dvořák after he heard the early “Quintet for String Quartet and Bass in G Major,” which showcases Dvořák’s melodic gifts and fertile imagination.

Program IV: Clara Schumann, “Piano Trio in G Minor, Op 17”; Brahms, “5 Hungarian Dances for Piano Four-Hands”; and Dvorak, “Quintet for String Quartet and Bass, Op. 77.”

Pianist and Music Director Mihae Lee will be joined by a stellar roster of familiar faces: violinists Timothy Lees and Philip Palermo, violist Catharine Lees, cellist Elizabeth Anderson, bassist Volkan Orhon, and pianist Yuri Funahashi.

All tickets are for open seating. Tickets will be held at the front entrance box office and are available on concert nights starting at 6:45 p.m. Reserved tickets must be picked up by 7. Purchase tickets online at http://sllmf.org/tickets/ or via check mailed to P.O. Box 544, Harrison, ME 04040.

For more information about ticket purchases, artists’ bios and program notes,visit www.sebagomusicfestival.org.

