WATERFORD — A program of classical music will be offered in the Waterford Congregational Church at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, when musicians from the Sebago-Long Lake Festival will present an instructional program for all ages called “Discover the Joys of Classical Music” as part of its community outreach program. The 45-minute concert, performed in an intimate setting, will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The roster of musicians will include violinists Timothy Lees and Philip Palermo, violist Catharine Lees, cellist Elizabeth Anderson and bassist Volkan Orhon. They will perform Dvorak’s masterwork, the “Quintet for Sting Quartet and Bass, Op. 77.”

This is the fourth concert in the series begun by the Church Music Committee in 2017. Previous events have raised money for the Good Neighbor Fuel Fund, which helps supply residents lacking in resources with fuel each winter. Donations for the concert will be accepted to help defray costs.

The Waterford Congregational Church is located at 15 Plummer Hill Road, just up from the Town Common on Routes 35 and 37.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: