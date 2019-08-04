RANGELEY — There will be a Square Dance Party at The Wilhelm Reich Museum’s Conference Center on Dodge Pond Road from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

No experience or reservations necessary. National Caller and Rangeley resident, Red Bates, will teach all the moves. Families and singles welcome. Casual dress.

Contribution: $10 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the Rangeley Chamber of Commerce, Wilhelm Reich Museum Ticket Office or at the door.

For more information, call or email the museum office at 207-864-3443, or [email protected]

