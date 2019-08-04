AUBURN — Sandra Angell Steffensen of Karasjok, Norway, the daughter of Mette Steffensen and Bjoern Andreassen of Forsand, Norway, and Troy Marshall Barnies of Auburn, the son of Lorie and Stanley Barnies of Auburn, were united in marriage July 26 at the Lucerne Inn in Dedham. Diane Lovejoy was the officiant.

The bride wore a custom-made A-line satin gown with a glitter mesh fabric overlay, open in the back. She was attended by Dr. Britt Eidem, a friend and former college roommate, as her bridesmaid.

Travis Barnies, twin brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Thaddeus Montoya, Ric Brown and Ryan Lagasse, friends of the groom.

The bride is a medical student at the University of Pecs, Medical School.

The groom has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Maine and is a professional basketball player.

The couple met in Hungary, where they both lived for a time.

The couple will celebrate a second wedding ceremony in Norway next year so that both sides of their large family can be present.

They will be living in Europe.

