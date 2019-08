Town of Sumner – Planning Board Agenda

August 6, 2019 6:30 pm

Reading and Approval of the Minutes

from July 2, 2019 and July 16, 2019

Open Session:

CEO/LPI Report:

Forms, Reports, Correspondence:

Building Notifications:

Dennis Gould, 500 Gammon Rd, R16-20A, rebuild house after fire

Distances on drawing changed?? Evans inspection.

Wickson, Andrew, Railroad Drive, R01-001-E, residential expansion/alteration – shed style

Need distances on map

Hinshaw, Edwin, 325 Field Hill, R17-29

Seasonal residence. Adding three-sided lean to. Water distance.

New Business:

Planning Board Workshop – July 30 4:30-8:30 Bethel Inn

Old Business:

Adjourned:

Upcoming events:

Annual Town Meeting, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:00 HSES

