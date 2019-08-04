RESTAURANTS/FOOD/BUSINESSES
- Walking on Lisbon Street for breakfast at Forage cafe
- Getting a snack at the Mogadishu Store
- DaVinci’s Eatery
- Fish Bones Grill
- Wonderful restaurants downtown
- She Doesn’t Like Guthrie’s
- The Pub at Baxter
- Cowbell Restaurant
- Sonder & Dram
- Marco’s Restaurant
- Mandarin Restaurant
- Val’s Drive-in
- Simones’ Hot Dog Stand
- Orchid Restaurant
- El Pocho’s Mexican Grill
- Luiggi’s
- Grid Iron
- Sea 40
- South of the Border
- Pure Thai Kitchen
- Mother India
- Bua Thai & Sushi
- Bear Bones Beer
- Halal markets
- Labadie’s Bakery
- Lewiston Farmers Market
- Italian Bakery
- Baxter Brewing
- Quiet City Books
- Sofia Fima
- J. Dostie Jewelers
- Busytown Bikes
- Fun Z Trampoline Park
- Iron Horse Court
- Poise Yoga & Foot Sanctuary
- Yoga classes/acupuncture services
- Mr. Drew’s Exotic Rescue and Education Center
- Androscoggin Bank Colisee
- Central Maine Medical Center
- Wicked Illustrations Studio & Gallery
BEAUTY
- Androscoggin River
- Stunning, beautiful architecture
- Beautiful Bates College campus
- Beautiful downtown
- Thorncrag Sanctuary
- Pond at Bates College
- St. Peter & Paul Basilica
- Dahlias in Dufresne Plaza
- The Great Falls
- Historical buildings/stories of the past
- Flowers, trees, free berries
- Beautiful churches
- Beautiful skyline
- View from Mount David
- Lewiston City Hall bell tower
- Lisbon Street’s appearance during the holidays
RECREATION
- Riverside Greenway Trail
- Snowmobiling on 40 miles of trails
- Lewiston Riverwalk
- Outdoors in Lewiston
- Simard-Payne Park
- Thorncrag Sanctuary
- Wildlife around Garcelon Bog
- Veterans Park
- Sunnyside Park
- Hiking and snowshoeing at Thorncrag
- Kayaking on the Androscoggin River
COMMUNITY RESOURCES
- Lewiston Public Library
- Schools
- Lewiston Adult Education
- Community Center
- Skate park
- The Root Cellar
- Museum LA
- Great Falls Model Railroad
- Tree Street Youth
- Project Tipping Point
THE ARTS
- Gendron Franco Center
- Downtown Art Walk
- Local artists
PEOPLE
- Home/family
- Cultural diversity
- The people who work & volunteer at the library
- Richness of the community
- People investing in Lewiston/building this place
EVENTS
- Great Falls Balloon Festival
- Dempsey Challenge
- Bates Dance Festival
- High school hockey playoffs
CATEGORY-DEFYING FAVS
- Watching eagles chase ducks at Gaslight Park
- I can’t pick; it’s like picking your favorite channel
- Been here my whole life; wouldn’t live any other place
- Lewiston High School memories
- Volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
- Local cemeteries
- Lisbon Street is starting to boom again
- Its past, present and future
- Smelling bread cooking
