RESTAURANTS/FOOD/BUSINESSES

  • Walking on Lisbon Street for breakfast at Forage cafe
  • Getting a snack at the Mogadishu Store
  • DaVinci’s Eatery
  • Fish Bones Grill
  • Wonderful restaurants downtown
  • She Doesn’t Like Guthrie’s
  • The Pub at Baxter
  • Cowbell Restaurant
  • Sonder & Dram
  • Marco’s Restaurant
  • Mandarin Restaurant
  • Val’s Drive-in
  • Simones’ Hot Dog Stand
  • Orchid Restaurant
  • El Pocho’s Mexican Grill
  • Luiggi’s
  • Grid Iron
  • Sea 40
  • South of the Border
  • Pure Thai Kitchen
  • Mother India
  • Bua Thai & Sushi
  • Bear Bones Beer
  • Halal markets
  • Labadie’s Bakery
  • Lewiston Farmers Market
  • Italian Bakery
  • Baxter Brewing
  • Quiet City Books
  • Sofia Fima
  • J. Dostie Jewelers
  • Busytown Bikes
  • Fun Z Trampoline Park
  • Iron Horse Court
  • Poise Yoga & Foot Sanctuary
  • Yoga classes/acupuncture services
  • Mr. Drew’s Exotic Rescue and Education Center
  • Androscoggin Bank Colisee
  • Central Maine Medical Center
  • Wicked Illustrations Studio & Gallery

BEAUTY

  • Androscoggin River
  • Stunning, beautiful architecture
  • Beautiful Bates College campus
  • Beautiful downtown
  • Thorncrag Sanctuary
  • Pond at Bates College
  • St. Peter & Paul Basilica
  • Dahlias in Dufresne Plaza
  • The Great Falls
  • Historical buildings/stories of the past
  • Flowers, trees, free berries
  • Beautiful churches
  • Beautiful skyline
  • View from Mount David
  • Lewiston City Hall bell tower
  • Lisbon Street’s appearance during the holidays

RECREATION

  • Riverside Greenway Trail
  • Snowmobiling on 40 miles of trails
  • Lewiston Riverwalk
  • Outdoors in Lewiston
  • Simard-Payne Park
  • Thorncrag Sanctuary
  • Wildlife around Garcelon Bog
  • Veterans Park
  • Sunnyside Park
  • Hiking and snowshoeing at Thorncrag
  • Kayaking on the Androscoggin River

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

  • Lewiston Public Library
  • Schools
  • Lewiston Adult Education
  • Community Center
  • Skate park
  • The Root Cellar
  • Museum LA
  • Great Falls Model Railroad
  • Tree Street Youth
  • Project Tipping Point

THE ARTS

  • Gendron Franco Center
  • Downtown Art Walk
  • Local artists

PEOPLE

  • Home/family
  • Cultural diversity
  • The people who work & volunteer at the library
  • Richness of the community
  • People investing in Lewiston/building this place

EVENTS

  • Great Falls Balloon Festival
  • Dempsey Challenge
  • Bates Dance Festival
  • High school hockey playoffs

CATEGORY-DEFYING FAVS

  • Watching eagles chase ducks at Gaslight Park
  • I can’t pick; it’s like picking your favorite channel
  • Been here my whole life; wouldn’t live any other place
  • Lewiston High School memories
  • Volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
  • Local cemeteries
  • Lisbon Street is starting to boom again
  • Its past, present and future
  • Smelling bread cooking
