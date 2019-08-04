WILTON — A prayer vigil with local church leaders is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

In response to ongoing gun violence across the country, local church leaders will lead the vigil at the church at 59 High St.

All are welcome.

Contact the Rev. Sue Cole at 402-4439 or Lisa Lindsay at the church office at 645-2639 for more information.

