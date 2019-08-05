100 years ago: 1919

Miss Jasmine Fenner, industrial secretary of the Lewiston YWCA, left Friday to attend the two weeks’ conference of industrial workers at Camp Makonikev at Vineyard Haven, Mass. Delegates with her were the Misses Lowell Quint and Grace Foster, Constant Comfort club, Leona Baron and Pearl Burgess, Triangle club.

50 years ago: 1969

Members of the East Auburn Community Unit met last night at the grange ball and made final preparations for the upcoming Little World’s Fair. The fair will be held Saturday at the outlet and tonight at 6 o’clock marks the beginning of raising the tents and constructing the games. This will be the 21st annual fair and a few new attractions again this year will include airplane rides, and kiddy rides, and a bean supper at the Grange hall between 5 and 7 pm sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary.

25 years ago: 1994

They wear tool belts, boots and safety glasses. They work with circular saws and a combination square. They talk about toe nails and tape measures. Funny thing is, they’re teenage girls. Maybe I won’t do this for a career, but it’s sure something to experience, Jolene Warner said Tuesday, her Edward Little High School T-shirt soaked through. “I’m really enjoying this,” said one of five local girls spending sultry summer days at the softball fields on Randall Road, building full-size dugouts from the ground up. The result of a collaboration between Mountain Valley Training, Women Unlimited and the Lewiston Recreation Department, the project is intended to give the girls a taste of the non-traditional. And they’re eating it up. Marta Beattie, a senior at EL, has so enjoyed herself she is thinking now about apprenticing after graduation with an electrician, or maybe a mason or a carpenter.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

