PHOTO: APL to host teen event, ‘DIY Takeover: Starry Night Sidewalk Art’
Auburn Public Library’s summer crafts will be related to their “Universe of Stories” Summer Library Program theme. From 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, teens will take their art outside and try to replicate Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” on the sidewalk outside the library at 49 Spring St. After talking briefly about this piece of art, each teen will be given a section of sidewalk to create their own version of this painting. So that there is enough chalk, register at https://tinyurl.com/y4gcw7jv. For more information, call 207-333-6640.