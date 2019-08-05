Photo: Claxton welcomes Auburn Middle School student to Maine Senate
Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, welcomed Auburn Middle School student Evan O’Donnell and his father, Michael O’Donnell, to serve as an Honorary Page in the Maine Senate. The program gives students a unique chance to participate and observe the State’s legislative process. As honorary pages, students deliver messages, distribute documents in the Senate Chamber, interact with senators and take part in a real world legislative learning experience. To learn more about the honorary page program, contact Claxton’s office at 207-287-1515.