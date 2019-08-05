Androscoggin County

•Justin Zeppieri, 25, of North Stonington, Connecticut, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:38 a.m. Sunday, on Route 219 in Leeds.

•Dylan Dall, 23, of Lisbon, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 4:35 a.m. Sunday, at 12 Frederick St. in Lisbon.

•Jeffrey Bilodeau, 46, of Greene, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:22 a.m. Sunday, at 257 Wiley Road in Greene.

•Jamie West, 42, of Poland, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:16 a.m. Sunday, at 424 Main St. in Poland.

Auburn

•Xiomara Sarmiento, 28, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 11:27 p.m. Saturday, on Minot Avenue.

Lewiston

•Keith Hanscome, 38, of Lewiston, on two outstanding warrants on failure to appear to a contempt hearing, 1 a.m. Sunday, at 96 Birch St.

