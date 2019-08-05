Arrests

Auburn

• Erin Jean, 41, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of theft, 7:23 p.m. Sunday, at Walmart.

• Michael Johnson-Wynter, 32, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 9:50 a.m. Monday, at 24 Dunn St.

• Brandi Lee, 28, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release, 10:18 a.m. Monday, at 550 Center St.

Lewiston

• Matthew Young, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, 9:48 p.m. Sunday, at 42 Pleasant St.

• Fay Leroy, 29, of Turner, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 10 p.m. Sunday, at 195 Oak St.

• Nathan Brown, 39, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:16 a.m. Monday, at 290 Grove St.

• Michael C. Swiger, 28, of Auburn, on a charge of operating after suspension, 10:12 a.m. Monday, on East Avenue.

• Janet Harris, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:23 a.m. Monday, on Webster Street.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Nicholas J. McKay, 30, of New Gloucester struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Daniel C. Etman, 57, of Windsor, Vermont at 7:55 a.m. Thursday on Mount Auburn Avenue while Etman was stopped in traffic. Etman’s vehicle was pushed forward and struck a vehicle driven by Christine S. Theriault, 39, of Lewiston, who was also stopped in traffic. The 2009 Chevrolet driven by McKay and owned by Lee S. Negley of Greene was towed, the 2011 Ford owned by Etman received functional damage, and the 2011 Nissan owned by Theriault received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Samuel N. Leighton, 17, of Auburn struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by John D. Stark, 58, of Auburn at 2:46 p.m. Thursday on Court Street while Stark was stopped in traffic. The 2010 Volkswagen driven by Leighton and owned by David A. Leighton of Auburn received no damage and the 2015 GMC driven by Stark and owned by Gregory Kontos of Windham received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Deborah A. Leblond, 62, of Lewiston and Georgia Morin, 66, of Auburn collided at 5:18 p.m. Saturday on Veterans Memorial Bridge. The 2019 Chevrolet owned by Leblond received functional damage and the 2003 Volkswagen driven by Morin and owned by Joyce Gordon of Lewiston received minor damage.

• Jazmine D. Seger, 23, of Leeds was driving south at 1:16 a.m. Sunday on Danville Corner Road when she drifted off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox and then struck a tree. The 2014 Mitsubishi owned by Seger was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Karl R. Benzinger, 48, of Wales struck a parked vehicle owned by Ayan I. Qanyare, 31, of Lewiston at 11:32 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of BJ’s Wholesale Club. The 2004 GMC owned by Benzinger received functional damage and the 2004 Toyota owned by Qanyare received minor damage.

• Mary A. Marshall, 83, of Mexico was driving south at 12:29 p.m. Sunday on Center Street when she ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Mary L. Auger, 59, of Monmouth. The 2001 Buick owned by Marshall received functional damage and the 2016 Toyota owned by Auger was towed.

« Previous

filed under: