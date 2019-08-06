Corvette Club plans cruise ride

AUBURN — The Corvette Club’s next cruise ride/dinner activity will be Saturday, Aug. 10. The dinner destination is Aunt Gin’s restaurant in Whitefield.

Any Corvette owner interested in participating in the cruise ride/dinner activity or obtaining information about the Corvette Club can contact Ray Faucher at 754-1323 or visit the clubs website at www.midmainevettes.com.

Vacation Bible School at Lewiston church

LEWISTON — The First United Pentecostal Church of Lewiston will be holding a Vacation Bible School for ages 4-11 from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12-16, at 715 College St.

For information about local transportation and free registration please call 207-784-9711.

Church golden-agers to hold cookout

AUBURN — Immaculate Heart of Mary Golden Age (50-plus) Club will hold a cookout on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Johnson’s House.

A social hour from 11 a.m. to noon will be followed by lunch from noon to 1 p.m. A short meeting will follow, then games will be available for those who want to play.

Call BJ at 207-212-4656 for more information and/or directions.

Turner resident to address Rotarians

LEWISTON — Turner resident Celeste Yakawonis will speak at the A-L Rotary Club breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Governor’s Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St. She will give a presentation regarding Changing the Future Outcome products, including oils, gummies, skin care and topicals.

Yakawonis is a lifelong Mainer who currently resides in Turner with her husband Peter, six cats and a dog. She has two daughters, Katherine Handville and Margaret Handville. Her recent interest is in the benefits of CBD, which began with a search for natural, safe products for pain issues.

Yakawonis has been a real estate paralegal for over 30 years, doing title searches and research. She is president of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary, a member of LA Metro Chamber and on the foundation board for Central Maine Community College.

Cost for breakfast is $12.

