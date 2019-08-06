Swift River Valley Extension Group to meet

ROXBURY — The Swift River Valley Extension Group will meet at noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the home of Gloria Pomerleau, 126 Isthmus Road. They will plan the meetings for the year. New members welcome.

Call 207-364-4641 for more info; leave a message.

Society to hold open house

JAY — The Jay Historical Society will hold its annual open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the intersection of Route 4 and Old Jay Hill Road.

There are three buildings to tour: the Holmes-Craft Homestead, Archive Building and the Carriage House. There will be music on the lawn, hamburg and hot dog lunch, raffle tickets. Some area merchants will have some tables.

For more information, contact Society President Dot White at 207-897-4876.

Officials to consider Iceland Model for area

RANGELEY — State and local government officials, medical and health professionals, outdoor educators, youth development organizations, businesses and other interested parties are invited to join Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and Rangeley Health and Wellness at a special session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Rangeley Inn.

Speaking will be Professor Harvey Milkman who teaches at Metro State in Denver, CO and Reykjavik University in Iceland. Harvey’s work was instrumental in creating and guiding the “Iceland Model.” Over the past 20 years, Iceland has gone from having the highest rates of teen drug and alcohol abuse to the lowest. The Iceland Model has since been adopted by 31 countries and numerous cities around the world. Officials believe that they can learn from the Iceland Model and integrate the approach into a comprehensive effort to get people of all ages outdoors and active, improve health, and benefit local economy.

Participants will begin to envision Rangeley as a model rural community where people of all ages are active and outdoors year-round, where health outcomes are continually improved and where the environment and economy benefit from these activities.

Space is limited. Interested parties should contact RLHT at 207-864-7311 for availability.

Naples Causeway 5K/10K races

NAPLES — The Naples Causeway 5K/10K will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Naples Marina.

The 5K will start at 8 a.m. and end at 9:30. Cost is $25, race fee, and $2.50, sign-up. Price increases to $30 after 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

The 10K will also start at 8 and end at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $30, race fee, and $2.50, sign-up. Price increases to $35 after 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

Temple Historical Society annual meeting

TEMPLE — The Temple Historical Society annual meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Red Schoolhouse.

Following the meeting, the archives room at the town hall will be open until 2 p.m. The 2020 calendar will be available from society members and at the town office for $10.

Monthly meetings are April through November at 6:30 p.m. at the archives room at the town hall and are open to the public.

« Previous

filed under: