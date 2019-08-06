BUCKFIELD — The following action was taken by the Buckfield Board of Selectmen on Tuesday night:

Interlocal Cooperation

What happened: Prior to the Buckfield selectmen meeting, members of the Buckfield, Sumner and Hartford select boards gathered for an interlocal cooperation workshop to discuss sharing services.

What it means: Officials spoke about a number of topics and what each town is doing regarding code enforcement, emergency management, daytime fire coverage, retail marijuana, broadband and economic development. All three select boards agreed sharing code enforcement services is a priority because Hartford’s code enforcement officer is retiring soon.

What’s next: Each select board will gather data, talk to its committee members and discuss the subjects. The next workshop is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Sumner Town Office, 633 Main St., to precede the next Buckfield-Sumner Solid Waste Committee.

Executive session

What happened: Selectmen held an executive session on a personnel matter and voted on retroactive holiday pay to Rescue Chief Floyd “Chip” Richardson.

What it means: The retroactive holiday pay was for July 4. The motion directed Town Manager Joe Roach “to create a memo addressed to Mr. Richardson from the Select Board regarding the decision and to authorize the Chairman to sign that memo on behalf of the Select Board so that the employee will receive the written decision within ten working days.”

SCBA bid

What happened: Selectmen accepted a bid for a self-breathing apparatus for the Fire Department not to exceed $36,581.

What it means: This bid came in from Northeast Emergency Apparatus at $38,921. Roach recommended selectmen accept it, not to exceed $36,581 because that is what was budgeted for the equipment, which included $25,000 from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation. A second bid from Bergeron Protective Clothing was for $48,144.

What’s next: Roach will speak with the representative from Northeast Emergency Apparatus to try to get the bid down.

Yoga class

What happened: After yoga teacher Karen Vasil Busch requested using part of the second floor of the Municipal Center to hold a weekly yoga class, Rescue Chief Richardson offered the training room in the neighboring Buckfield Fire-Rescue Station. Selectmen approved the use.

What it means: Vasil Busch wants to move her weekly yoga class from Turner back to Buckfield and will offer the class from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays for a small fee. She wants to launch the class in October and have it in six-week sessions. She noted she has massage therapy insurance, which covers yoga classes.

What’s next: Vasil Busch will share her certificate of insurance and the town will develop an agreement for use of the Fire-Rescue Building.

Workshops set

What happened: Selectmen scheduled a number of workshops and will attend another sponsored by the Maine Municipal Association.

What it means: Selectmen will hold a workshop with the Budget Committee at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Municipal Center, 34 Turner St., ahead of the regular select board meeting to set the schedule for the budget process for fiscal year 2020-21. A workshop for the town’s upcoming cable TV agreement is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Municipal Center. The town’s extended agreement expires in October.

What’s next: Selectmen and Roach will attend a workshop on an update on legal use of recreational marijuana in Maine by MMA on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Quit Claim Deeds

What happened: Selectmen signed two quit claim deeds to sell foreclosed properties back to their former owners.

What it means: The properties are at 464 Paris Hill Road and 181 Gammon Road. The former owners paid all back and current taxes, interest and fees. Roach said the town sold a foreclosed trailer at 153 Hebron Road for about $400 to cover taxes owed.

Grant postponed

What happened: Selectmen postponed applying for a stream-crossing grant through the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

What it means: The grant application was proposed for a Bear Pond Road culvert that has washed out. It has been temporarily fixed but is a barrier to trout. The application was postponed because money for the survey work was not budgeted.

What’s next: Selectmen will discuss budgeting for the survey work during the next budget cycle.

Appointments

What happened: Selectmen made a number of appointments to town committees.

What it means: Appointments include Sandra Perkins to a one-year term to the Beautification and Parks Committee, Cameron Hinkley to a one-year term on the Budget Committee, Michelle Bourget to a two-year term and Cassie Violette to a one-year term on the Community Day Committee, Trisha Merrill to a one-year term on the Library Committee and Justin Vinina to a one-year term on the Recreation Committee.

