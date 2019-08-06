AUBURN — Auditions have been announced for the upcoming L-A Community Little Theatre (CLT) production of the musical classic “My Fair Lady.” The open auditions will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 and Monday, Aug. 19, at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center, 30 Academy St. Dr. Paul G. Caron will direct what has been hailed by many as the greatest musical of all time.

After Lerner and Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” opened on Broadway in 1956, it collected six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, while the 1964 film version took home eight Oscars, including Best Picture. Based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” “My Fair Lady” is that rare musical by which all others are measured. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady features one of musical theatre’s greatest scores, including: “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” “With a Little Bit of Luck,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live” and “Get Me to the Church on Time.”

For the closed vocal auditions, participants are asked to prepare and sing 16 bars of a song. Copies of the music will be available for anyone singing a song from the show. Those singing numbers from a different show need to bring the sheet music. No a cappella auditions will be allowed. (There will be no choreography). The auditions will also include group readings of sides from the script.

Character Descriptions:

• Eliza Doolittle — A flower girl. Strong willed and Cockney. Age: 20 to 30. Soprano.

• Henry Higgins — A world renowned phonetics scholar from the upper-class of British society. Age: 35 to 60. Baritone.

• Colonel Pickering — A former British officer, author, and friend of Henry Higgins. Age: 45 to 70. Baritone.

• Mrs. Pearce — Higgin’s housekeeper. Age: 40 to 60. Mezzo-Soprano.

• Alfred P. Doolittle — Eliza’s boisterous yet charismatic father. Age: 50 to 70. Baritone.

• Freddy Eynsford-Hill — A young, upper-class British man who falls in love with Eliza. Age: 20 to 35. Tenor.

• Harry — A friend of Alfred Doolittle. Age: 30 to 70. Bass.

• Jamie — A friend of Alfred Doolittle. Age: 30 to 70. Tenor.

• Mrs. Higgins — Henry’s mother. Age: 60 to 80. Spoken.

• Mrs. Eynsford-Hill — Freddy’s mother and a friend of Mrs. Higgins. Age: 40 to 70. Soprano, Mezzo-Soprano, or Alto.

• Professor Zoltan Karpathy — A Hungarian phonetics scholar and former student of Henry Higgins. Age: 25 to 40. Spoken.

Other minor speaking roles and an ensemble of Cockney townspeople, servants, stewards, lords, ladies.

The theater will present “My Fair Lady” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27.

For more information, contact Dr. Caron at [email protected] More information is also available on the CLT website at www.laclt.com/audition.

