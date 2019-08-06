OTISFIELD ⁠— A man seriously injured Monday evening when his pickup truck rolled over on Route 121 in Otisfield was listed in fair condition Tuesday at a Lewiston hospital.

Chief Deputy Sheriff James Urquhart said the driver, James R. Micklon, rolled his truck in the middle of the road, blocking both lanes.

At the scene, Fire Chief Kyle Jordan said Micklon suffered “multi-system trauma” in the single-vehicle crash. Urquhart said Micklon was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. in a residential area of Route 121, across from Thompson Lake and about 100 feet from the New Outpost restaurant.

While responding to the scene, Engine 6 from the Oxford Fire Department sideswiped a retaining a wall at 69 State Road 121. The fire truck sustained minor damage and a few patio blocks were knocked loose.

