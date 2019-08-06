HARRISON BOARD OF SELECTMEN

Thursday, August 8, 2019 – 6:00 P.M.

AGENDA

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call the Meeting to Order

3. Public Participation (Non-Agenda Items)

4. Approval of Unsigned Warrants

5. Approval of Minutes – July 18, 2019

6. Old Business – None

7. New Business

• Sign Policy

• Public works engineering plans

• November ballot

8. Manager’s Report

9. Other Business

10.Executive Session – (If Necessary)

11.Adjourn

