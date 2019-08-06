HARRISON BOARD OF SELECTMEN
Thursday, August 8, 2019 – 6:00 P.M.
AGENDA
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call the Meeting to Order
3. Public Participation (Non-Agenda Items)
4. Approval of Unsigned Warrants
5. Approval of Minutes – July 18, 2019
6. Old Business – None
7. New Business
• Sign Policy
• Public works engineering plans
• November ballot
8. Manager’s Report
9. Other Business
10.Executive Session – (If Necessary)
11.Adjourn
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Lewiston Little League rallies to stay alive at New England regional
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn man charged with selling marijuana near high school
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Maher back on the job in Mechanic Falls
-
News
Driver in fair condition after Otisfield crash
-
Crime
Court documents detail wild robbery attempt in York