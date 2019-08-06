The Lewiston 11/12 All-Stars rallied for three runs with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning to stay alive in the Little League World Series New England Regional with a 5-4 win over Vermont in Bristol, Conn. on Tuesday.

Dylan Blue’s double scored the tying and winning runs to give Lewiston the walkoff win and eliminate Vermont from the tournament. Lewiston will play another elimination game at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against Connecticut.

Lewiston’s rally came after Vermont mustered a three-run rally of its own in the top of the sixth and take a 4-2 lead on RBI singles by Jacob Putnam and Ryan Walker.

Joe Dube led off the bottom of the frame for Lewiston with the second of his two doubles, then scored on Spencer Chartier’s two-out single to pull Lewiston within 4-3. After a walk to Cameron Morin put runners at first and second, Blue ripped a 2-1 pitch into left-center field to plate the tying and winning runs.

Will Eaton’s RBI single gave Vermont a 1-0 lead in the third. Lewiston took its first lead in the fourth on Matt Levasseur’s two-run single.

Charlie Foster also had a hit for Lewiston.

Ethan Blue picked up the victory in relief for Lewiston.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: