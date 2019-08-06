FALMOUTH — Maine State Ballet brings its magic to Shakespeare’s enduring romantic comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Fairies and fantasy, mortals and magic — an enchanting ballet for the entire family.

Broadway veteran and longtime dancer Jonathan Miele plays the role of Theseus, Duke of Athens. His bride Hippolyta is played by Maine State Ballet Company veteran Juliette Lauzier. The mortal lovers Hermia and Lysander are danced by Julia Lopez and Michael Hamilton, with Hermia and Demetrius danced by Emma Davis and Arie Eiten. Character artist Fred Bernier plays the role of Oberon, King of the Fairies, with sidekick Puck danced by Roberto Forleo. The beautiful Titania, Oberon’s Queen, is danced by Kallee Gallant. Glenn Davis rounds out the cast leading his band of bumbling actors as Nick Bottom, who gets transformed into a donkey and dances a pas de deux with a spell-bound Titania.

Choreography was by artistic director and former New York City Ballet Company member Linda MacArthur Miele, who danced in George Balanchine’s acclaimed production of “A Midsummer Night’s Eve” at Lincoln Center. Sets and costumes were created by Gail Csoboth and lighting design done by Fred Bernier.

Performances will run two weekends — Thursday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 17.

The two-act ballet’s approximate length is an hour and a half. Tickets are $19 to 25 at mainestateballet.org or 207-781-3587.

