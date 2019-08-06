RUMFORD – Marie T. Marcoux, 80, of the Concord Apartments in Rumford, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Rumford Hospital. She was born in Bennington, Vt., on March 22, 1939, the daughter of Richard and Agnes (Giard) Marcoux, and graduated from high school in Bennington, Vt. Marie was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church. She spent time volunteering at Black Mountain of Maine and the Rumford Senior Center in Rumford, Maine.

She had an intense love of her family and friends. Her children and grandchildren were the greatest joy of her life. She loved music and dancing and was always the life of the party. Marie was loved by many and will be remembered for her fun-loving personality.

Survivors include sons, Rick Greene and fiancé Sherry Milligan of Rumford, and Bill Greene of St. Louis, Mo.; daughter, Bonnie Butler and husband Garry of Wallingford, Vt.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; and was predeceased by her parents, two sisters and son, David.

A special thank you to the Rumford Hospital and to Androscoggin Home Health & Hospice for their excellent care and kindness.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

A celebration of her life will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Black Mountain of Maine, 39 Glover Road, Rumford, Maine. Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery, Shaftsbury, Vt. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER 7 SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine, 04276.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to

Black Mountain of Maine

P. O. 296

Rumford, ME 04276

in her memory.

