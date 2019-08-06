AUBURN – Audrey (Wing) Buckley, 69, passed away Sunday, August 4, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. Audrey was born on Aug. 1, 1950, the oldest child of Roland E. and Shirley (Burgess) Wing. A lifelong resident of Leeds, Audrey was a 1968 graduate of Leavitt Area High School and held a B.S. degree in animal and veterinary sciences from the University of Maine Orono. Audrey’s youth was spent roaming the fields and woods on the North Road, visiting with her Wing and Burgess relatives. Some of her happiest times, both then and in later years, were at the camps on Ragged Lake and Caribou Arm of Chesuncook with her family, the Scotts, and friends, brook fishing, smelting, ice fishing, “moose peeping”, and playing cribbage. After graduating from UMO, Audrey worked as a veterinary assistant for Dr. Cooper, Dr. Gallagher at his veterinary clinic in Lewiston, and later for Dr. Meyers. In 1975 she married Dwight Buckley of Leeds. They made their home on the family farm in Leeds Center, and raised their two sons, Aaron and Brett there. Audrey was one of the founding members of the Leeds Community Nursery School and served as Treasurer for the school for a number of years. As the boys, and later the grandchildren, moved through school, Audrey was a faithful fan at their varied activities. For many years Audrey was a post master replacement for the Leeds Center Post Office. An avid quilter, she sewed with many friends, the Leeds Community Church Women’s Association, and the Church Mice quilt group. There were married couples and babies too numerous to count who cherish her outstanding quilts. In recent years she was happy to share this passion with her granddaughters, Liz and Mallie. When she wasn’t sewing, Audrey spent time gardening, reading, visiting with family and friends, often accompanied by one of her Corgis, and riding and driving her horses. She was overjoyed when Liz showed the same passion for horses and happily followed Liz and her pony, Scootie, in all their adventures. Above all, Audrey will be remembered as a loving, supportive, daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, and a thoughtful and caring friend. She is survived by her husband, Dwight, mother Shirley, sons, Aaron and his wife Becky, Brett and his wife Teasha, grandchildren, Will, Courtney, Liz and Mallie, her brother, Steven, mother-in-law, Constance Buckley, sister-in-law, Sharon Buckley and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the Leeds Community Church, 123 Church Hill Road, Leeds, Maine. Visiting hours will from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Interment will be at the Leeds Center Cemetery, Route 106, Leeds, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions can be made to: Hospice House of Androscoggin

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

