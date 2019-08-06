AUGUSTA – Raymond J. Nadeau, 72, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta, with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Lewiston on June 22, 1947, the son of the late Meril and Cecile (Poussard) Nadeau.

He attended local schools, graduating from Lewiston High School class of 1965. He then served in the U.S. Air Force.

Ray married Irene (Gaumont) on May 29, 1971. They resided in Greene and converted a camp into their year round home, where they quickly made lifelong friends.

Ray’s greatest pleasure was dressing as Santa Claus and entertaining family and friends at holiday gatherings. Nieces and nephews all have fond memories of these special occasions.

Ray was employed with his brother, Dick, in his construction business. He then later worked as a custodian at Lewiston High School until his retirement.

He is survived by two brothers, Roger and his wife, Muriel, of Lewiston and Ronald and his wife, Marge, of Greene; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Irene; and his brothers, Richard and Alcide Nadeau.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

A memorial gathering honoring Raymond’s life along with military honors will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. Burial will be private at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, in Lewiston 784-4023.

Those wishing may make donations in Raymond’s memory to the

Maine Veterans Home

310 Cony Road

Augusta, ME 04330

