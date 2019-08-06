Arrests
Auburn
- Jose Mota, 34, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and fugitive from justice, 7:44 p.m. Monday on Turner Street.
- Chad Cormier, 25, of Dixfield, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Turner Street.
- Casey Campbell, 36, of Lewiston, on four outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 11:57 a.m. Tuesday on Dunn Street.
Lewiston
- Luke Merriam, 35, of Auburn, on a charge of probation violation, 8:37 a.m. Tuesday at 140 Canal St.
- Terrill Gordon, 27, of Lewiston, on charges of disorderly conduct, operating under the influence of intoxication and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 85 Androscoggin Ave.
- Jessica Hart, 29, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on Canal Street.
Accidents
Auburn
- Laurier P. Morin, 75, of Lewiston was driving south at 11:58 a.m. Monday on Pleasant Street when he ran a red light and struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Aaron A. Austin, 54, of Lewiston. The 2003 Chevrolet owned by Morin sustained functional damage and the 2014 Ford driven by Austin and owned by the state of Maine was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Theresa M. Merrill, 46, of Auburn and Kailey S. Norcross, 22, of Auburn collided at 1:39 p.m. Monday on Stevens Mill Road. The 2003 Ford driven by Merrill and owned by Katherine V. Hill of Auburn and the 2008 Toyota driven by Norcross and owned by Steven B. Norcross of Auburn sustained functional damage.
