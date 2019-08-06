To the Editor:

On behalf of our “Mornings at the Museum” children’s program, I would like to thank the many families and organizations who helped to make our 4th year a tremendous success. Our student docents from both Telstar, Gould, and local colleges were outstanding and showed polished leadership and enthusiasm. The Bethel Library joined us this year for a most success story time in our new Twitchell Educational Center. Mahoosuc Kids Association once again gave us their full support with students and staff who are always great fun.

Financial support came from Northeast Bank and Chalmers Insurance in addition to several local private donors. Cathi DiCocoa used her culinary skills to provide the experience of using fruits and vegetables for natural dyes and colors. Mr. Drew and His Animals Too were the perfect finale for a month of historical, artistic. And last of all, our Museum staff and volunteer members completed the perfect setting for fun and educational historical times. Many thanks to all and hope to see everyone next July!

Rosemary Laban

MAM volunteer

Museums of the Bethel Historical Society

