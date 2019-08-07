BRIDGTON — Gallery 302 welcomes a new artist, Karen McDonnell, who has been exploring the arts for many years, including at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, the Philadelphia College of Art and the Rhode Island School of Design. She also studied with Angel Marinosci Jr., including two trips to Venice, Italy. A jewelry designer for over 30 years, she founded “The Golden Hound Jewelry” to help raise funds for canine cancer research and animal rescue worldwide.

When McDonnell plays the piano, she sees colors. She thinks of color and painting and music as one. The acts of applying paint to the canvas and applying pressure to the keys on a keyboard are connected through their shared elements of creative design: composition, movement, texture and rhythm. Both reflect and speak to hearts and souls. Both have the power to unite and to heal.

McDonnell shares her life in Bridgton with her husband, Michael, and their rescue dogs, Tena and Barney. It is her hope that her paintings will speak like a favorite song. To view McDonnell’s work, visit Gallery 302 at 112 Main St.

For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

