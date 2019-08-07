BROWNFIELD — A Brownfield man who was arrested after a nearly eight-hour standoff on Denmark Road has been charged with multiple crimes.

Charles K. King, 62, of Denmark Road was charged Wednesday with reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, terrorizing, assault and creating a police standoff.

King was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy James Urquhart said police first responded at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to King’s residence at 25 Denmark Road.

King, who owns the house, apparently got into a fight with the tenants on the second floor. Urquhart said King brandished a firearm and barricaded himself in the downstairs floor of the home.

“Alcohol was involved, and things got out of hand,” Urquhart said.

The tenants, who have several children, left the home before officers arrived. When police arrived to handle the complaint, they decided to call in the Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation Team because of the presence of firearms. Police entered the house at about 7 a.m., and King surrendered.

Urquhart said shots were fired during the standoff, although it did not appear that they were fired at police. Police said they took two handguns, a rifle and a large collection of medieval swords, all belonging to King, from the residence.

Urquhart said the investigation into the standoff was ongoing Wednesday.

Urquhart said King had no issues with police prior to the standoff.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, King remained at the Oxford County Jail in South Paris. His bail was set at $5,000.

