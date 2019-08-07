WELD — Dorothy Weld Reynolds Skolfield was recently presented the Boston Post Cane as the oldest living resident of the town.

Skolfield’s son Tom Skolfield is also chairman of the Weld Board of Selectpersons. He had the honor of presenting the cane to his mother at the opening of Weld Heritage Day on Saturday, July 27.

In 1909, the Boston Post, a now defunct newspaper, distributed 700 canes to towns throughout New England. Made of ebony and crowned with 14–karat gold, the canes were presented to the oldest male resident of those towns. In 1930, women were added to the lists of cane recipients. Although the newspaper went out of business in 1957, many towns continue the tradition of recognizing its oldest citizen with the cane.

Dorothy celebrated her 95th birthday on May 14 of this year. Born in Boston in 1924, she is one of five siblings still alive.

Skolfield’s sister Florence, who resides in Florida, will have her 100th birthday next week.

It was noted that this is the first time in Weld’s history that a member of the select board was privileged to present a parent with this honor.

Dorothy, whom many know as “Dot” was very pleased to be surrounded by friends and family during the memorable occasion.

