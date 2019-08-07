One of the benefits included in a Sun Journal subscription is the Sun Journal Headlines app. The newsroom and development team have been hard at work on a new product designed to maximize your reading experience and give you better access to local news in a mobile format.
The new app – now available – delivers breaking news, headlines and stories as soon as they are published. It features local traffic, weather and offers notifications to keep you up to the minute on the day’s news.
You can download the Sun Journal Headlines app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
As always, we welcome your feedback and in-app reviews of this new product. We appreciate your readership and hope that your connection to local news is made stronger than ever.
— Sun Journal Digital Team
-
Community Sports
Local golf results
-
News
Download Sun Journal’s new app now available in Apple Store and Google Play Store
-
Crime
Sanford suspect on run for 24 days pleads guilty to drug crimes
-
Nation / World
Trump defends anti-immigration rhetoric, faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso
-
Advertiser Democrat
Four vie for two open seats in Paris