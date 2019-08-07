Fire heavily damages home Wednesday evening in Waterford
By Sun Journal staff report
Smoke rises from a home at 355 Plummer Hill Road in Waterford on Wednesday evening. Firefighters from several towns battled the blaze, ripping apart a roof on the ell to vent heat and smoke. There were no apparent injuries and the cause is under investigation. Submitted photo
