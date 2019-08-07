PARIS — Four passed in nominations papers to the town of Paris for the special election on Aug. 22.
According to Paris Town Clerk Elizabeth Knox, Janet Jamison, Scott Mcelravy, Carlton Sprague, and Robert Wessels will be on the ballot. They are vying for the two open Selectmen seats vacated by Gary Vaugn and John Andrews.
Polling will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Office meeting room, 33 Market Square. Absentee voting will take place Aug. 7 to 21.
