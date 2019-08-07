FARMINGTON — Chris Brown, manager of the Franklin County Animal Shelter is working long hours and logging lots of miles these days.

Brown is leading the shelter’s response to the recent seizure of more than 100 animals in Solon, Maine. At least a dozen organizations have jumped in to help provide supplies, nutrition and medical care to the animals.

“We’ve had a great response to the situation,” said Brown. “When the shelter closes at four, we’ve been loading up my pick–up truck with food and supplies and I spend my evenings delivering donations.”

One trip his pick–up truck bed was filled with towels, sheets and bedding for the dogs. For another, he and his staff loaded it halfway full with canned food. On any given day over the last week the shelter has collected more than 200 pounds of dry dog food and treats.

“Our immediate needs to care for these dogs are being met. We have been thankfully inundated with donated food and supplies,” said Jim Britt, director of communications for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. “And what we need to do now is look at the next phase, which is longer term. Frankly, we have already exceeded our emergency budget.”

There are 80 dogs currently being housed at the state shelter. Sixteen additional dogs—puppies, nursing and pregnant mothers—are being cared for at a separate location.

“Everyone is doing a great job for these dogs. Our next hurdle is to move to an emergency shelter that is larger and better equipped,” said Liam Hughes, Maine Animal Welfare Director. “We are trying to give the dogs the individual care they need, but this temporary shelter site is too small for such a large number of animals to recover and be rehabilitated.”

Officials are working on plans to secure a new facility. A new location will need to be outfitted with enough pens and kennels to support more than 100 dogs.

Maine State Animal Welfare is requesting cash donations to help defray the cost for the seized animals’ long term care and rehabilitation.

An online donation page has been set up on the department’s website.

Check or money order donations should be made out to: Treasurer, State of Maine. The mailing address is 22 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333. All check donations should have “Emergency Animal Shelter” written on the memo line.

Local residents may continue to donate goods and funds for the Solon animal rescue to the Franklin County Animal Shelter at 550 Industry Road in Farmington.

