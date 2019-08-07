DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts announces the opening of “Old Items & New Ideas” in the West Gallery from Aug. 8 to 21. The public is invited to celebrate at the opening reception on Friday, Aug. 16.

Barbara Bean, Ann Slocum and Martha Slocum join together in this exceptionally delightful and imaginative exhibition. A whimsical use of found materials abounds in this show of sculptural assemblages and two dimensional collages by the three artists.

Barbara Bean of Brunswick and Ann Slocum of Topsham share deep roots in their love of antiques and fine arts. Both have extensive knowledge and wide experience collecting and recreating with materials that others have discarded. As antique dealers for many years, they have amassed wonderful old games, toys, blocks and metal objects. These have been transformed into new works of whimsical art.

Joining the two artists is Ann’s daughter, Martha Slocum. Martha’s two-dimensional pieces complete the show. Her colorful collages complement the assemblages. The charismatic show wins praise from everyone for its originality, humor and captivating use of materials.

River Arts is located at 241 Route 1 (north). Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call River Arts at 207-563- 1507.

