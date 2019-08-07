DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Mexico High School Class of 1969 will be holding its 50th reunion on October 12.

We have been very successful in finding everyone in our class except for one person, Thomas Stocklas. He is our “missing link” and we would be very grateful to find him. I can be reached at 364-3255. Thank you! — Ginger, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: During the summers of 2017 and 2018, I grew sunflowers on the corner of Webster Street and Dove Lane in Lewiston. They grew on Dove Lane in the grassy area between the sidewalk and street. Many people stopped and took pictures. Does anyone have pictures I could have copies of?

In 2017, there were 17 sunflowers planted in honor of my mother who had Alzheimer’s at the time. These sunflowers represented my mom, dad, her five children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

There were also an additional eight sunflowers in front of the bay windows of the building. They were memorials to eight people that had passed recently.

Please send photos to 99 Webster St., 2M, Lewiston, 04240. — Robert, Lewiston

ANSWER: The word is out! I love sunflowers and because so many other people do too, I’m hoping some sweet neighbor has the photos you’re looking for.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I make crocheted hats for school children in South Paris and am hoping someone in my area has an easy pattern for crocheted mittens. I do not have a computer so I would love it if perhaps another reader could mail me a pattern at C. Park, P.O. Box 363, South Paris, 04281. — C., South Paris

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone remember where the ski jump was located at Pettingill Park? Did the jump end where the little building near the pond is now? — No name, no town

ANSWER: This is a really interesting article about skiing at the park: https://www.sunjournal.com/2010/01/26/local-athletes-thrive-snow/.

I would love to hear about everyone’s memories of the park. Please share.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I just want to let everyone know that there are a lot of kind people out there. I have had so much kindness bestowed on me that I can’t begin to tell you, but I will try.

A young lady and her two children paid for my lunch one day last week. I was truly overwhelmed.

A young man offered to buy me some groceries one day; another older gentleman paid for the two items I had in my cart. An eight or nine-year-old boy handed me a gift card on New Year’s Day with his mom and dad nearby.

I go to as many sports games as I can and people make sure I have a seat, something to eat or drink, help me find the restroom and anything else I might need. The smiles, the waves, the handshakes and the hugs … the list just goes on and on. I am truly blessed. — No name, no town

ANSWER: This is where it’s at, people. I’m always happy to publish your blessings in Sun Spots. As the great Persian poet, Rumi once wrote, “Be a lamp, or a lifeboat, or a ladder. Help someone’s soul heal. Walk out of your house like a shepherd.”

