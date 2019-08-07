LIVERMORE – Scott K. Seaman, 60, a resident of Livermore, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Lewiston, the son of Clinton O. Seaman and Joanne Lillian (Nuzzo) Seaman.

He graduated from Leavitt High School in 1976. Scott worked for NAPA, the family business in Turner, until 2017. He will be sadly missed by his longtime companion, Phyllis Hewitt of Livermore; his brother, Michael Seaman and his wife, Linette, of Livermore; his sister, Mary Seaman of Turner; his niece, Jessica Gray of Portland, and his best friends, Chris Jones of Livermore and Sammy Timberlake of Turner. He was predeceased by his parents. The family believes that Scott’s wish was for each and every one to remember the good times and smile. Bless you all and thank you. Messsages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A private remembrance will be celebrated at a later date.

