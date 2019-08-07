Kailyn Walker, 10, and her brother, Brendon, 8, pick raspberries at Goss Berry Farm in Mechanic Falls on Monday. “Coming here has become a tradition,” said the siblings’ mother, Kris Walker. The Walkers, along with grandparents and cousins, will “attempt to make natural Gummy Bears” and blueberry cake with raspberries and blueberries that they picked. Farm owner Sharon Goss said a wet spring and temperatures below zero last Thanksgiving set the berries back a bit this year. She expects another two weeks until the end of the pick-your-own berry season. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Temperatures below zero last Thanksgiving wiped out about half of the raspberry crop at Goss Berry Farm in Mechanic Falls. The crop loss affected more of their farm market and commercial customers and not their pick-your-own customers, said farm owner Sharon Goss. “Easy picking” is how Kris Walker described the picking on Monday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal