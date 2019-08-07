BROWNFIELD — Police arrested a man after a nearly eight-hour standoff Wednesday morning.
The incident started about 12:35 a.m. on Denmark Road, also known as Route 160.
Officials say there was some sort of disagreement between neighbors, and one neighbor showed a gun, which led to the standoff.
Maine State Police said 62-year-old Charles King surrendered to authorities around 8:15 a.m. and was charged with several crimes, including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing.
King is being taken to the Oxford County Jail.
This story will be updated.
-
Oxford Hills
Police arrest man after overnight standoff in Brownfield
-
Franklin
RSU 9 board tackles strategic planning
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Franklin County residents answer the call for scores of animals in need
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Envirothon team competes at International Envirothon Competition
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Society hosts local naturalist