BROWNFIELD — Police arrested a man after a nearly eight-hour standoff Wednesday morning.

The incident started about 12:35 a.m. on Denmark Road, also known as Route 160.

Officials say there was some sort of disagreement between neighbors, and one neighbor showed a gun, which led to the standoff.

Maine State Police said 62-year-old Charles King surrendered to authorities around 8:15 a.m. and was charged with several crimes, including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing.

King is being taken to the Oxford County Jail.

This story will be updated.

