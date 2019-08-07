Charges

Lewiston

  • Abukar Abdi, 21, of 238 Bartlett St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, at 50 Knox St.
  • Osman Abubakar, 44, of 50 Knox St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
  • Stacey Lowell, 46, of 435 East Hebron Road, Turner, on charges of possessing scheduled drugs and violating bail, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Main Street.
  • Brianna Czarkowski, 26, of 6 Elliott Ave., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, on Randall Road.
  • Daniel Lyons, 53, of 115 Wheeler Hill Road, Leeds, on charges of trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 2 p.m. Wednesday, on Randall Road.
  • Nicole Simond, 35, of 125 Pierce St., on a warrant charging a violating of bail, 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, at Pierce and Walnut streets.

Auburn

  • Michael Lowery, 35, of 30 Baird Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of drinking in public, 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, at Bonney Park.
  • Brett Savage, 38, of 373 Bald Mountain Road, Dedham, on charges of possession a schedule drug, violating conditions of release and driving with a suspended license, 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, on Broad Street.
  • Stephanie Gravel, 32, of 15 Russell St., on a charge of possessing a scheduled drug and on a probation hold, 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, on Broad Street.
  • Nicholas Robbins, 30, of 3 Woodland Road, Windham, on a warrant charging a probation violation, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, on Hampshire Street.

Androscoggin County

  • Jadia West, 29, of 371 Keay Road, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of violating bail, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.

 

