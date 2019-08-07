Charges
Lewiston
- Abukar Abdi, 21, of 238 Bartlett St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, at 50 Knox St.
- Osman Abubakar, 44, of 50 Knox St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
- Stacey Lowell, 46, of 435 East Hebron Road, Turner, on charges of possessing scheduled drugs and violating bail, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Main Street.
- Brianna Czarkowski, 26, of 6 Elliott Ave., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, on Randall Road.
- Daniel Lyons, 53, of 115 Wheeler Hill Road, Leeds, on charges of trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 2 p.m. Wednesday, on Randall Road.
- Nicole Simond, 35, of 125 Pierce St., on a warrant charging a violating of bail, 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, at Pierce and Walnut streets.
Auburn
- Michael Lowery, 35, of 30 Baird Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of drinking in public, 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, at Bonney Park.
- Brett Savage, 38, of 373 Bald Mountain Road, Dedham, on charges of possession a schedule drug, violating conditions of release and driving with a suspended license, 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, on Broad Street.
- Stephanie Gravel, 32, of 15 Russell St., on a charge of possessing a scheduled drug and on a probation hold, 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, on Broad Street.
- Nicholas Robbins, 30, of 3 Woodland Road, Windham, on a warrant charging a probation violation, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, on Hampshire Street.
Androscoggin County
- Jadia West, 29, of 371 Keay Road, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of violating bail, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Connections
Auburn’s Court Street Baptist Church hires transitional pastor
-
Connections
Winthrop Summer Festival set for Aug. 17
-
Connections
Norway church to hold 20th annual Tent and Treasure Sale
-
Connections
Art exhibit to benefit Cary Memorial Library
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, Royals postponed by rain, will finish Aug. 22