RSU #16
Mechanic Falls * Minot * Poland
The 1
st Regular School Board Meeting
for 2019-2020 will be held
Monday, August 12, 2019
6:30 p.m.
Poland Regional High School Library
5 – 6:30 p.m.
School Board Member Orientation
School Board Workshop
AGENDA
1.0 CALL TO ORDER: Ken Healey, Superintendent
Pledge of Allegiance & Mission Statement
1.1 Elect a Chair
1.2 Elect a Vice Chair
2.0 PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: (10 minutes)
3.0 RECOGNITIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS: (5 minutes)
Welcome new school board members:
• Mike Lacasse – Minot
• Chelsea Clavet – Mechanic Falls
Welcome Dominic Antonelli, PRHS Sophomore, who will be videoing our School Board meetings
Congratulations, Ken Chutchian, author of the book “John Reed”, which will be published this year.
4.0 AGENDA ADJUSTMENT:
5.0 PRESENTATION:
6.0 CONSENT AGENDA INTRODUCTION: (5 minutes)
Approve 11th Regular Meeting Minutes 6-10-19
Approve new teacher hires:
o Kelly Labonte, Literacy Coach – Elementary
o Julie Martin, School Counselor – MCS
o Michael Lane, Special Ed Teacher – PRHS
o Kylie Martin, English Teacher – PRHS
o Jacqueline Harmon, Grade 6 Teacher – MCS
o Gabrielle Smith, Grade 5 Teacher – PCS
o Drew Robbins, Grade 6 – PCS
o Lisa Storer, School Nurse – PRHS/WMS
Approve teacher resignations:
o Jill Ballou – PCS
o Sue Littlefield – ESS
o Ian Truman – PRHS
o Mike Giampetruzzi – MCS
o Melanie Judd, Nurse – District
Notification of Support Staff New Hires:
• Rebecca Adamson – Admin Assistant, ESS
• Thomas Mikkonen – Custodian, District
• Laurie Camire – Secretary, PCS
• Amanda Haselden – Ed Tech – PCS
• Larry Brackley – Van Driver
Notification of Resignations:
• Bill Foss – Ed Tech, PRHS
• Dawn Miller – Custodian, MCS
• Diana Sullivan, Ed Tech – MCS
• Justin Meader, Ed Tech – ESS
Sub Committees July 26th minutes
• Operations (attached)
• Personnel & Finance (attached)
• Educational Policy Committee: (attached)
7.0 ACCEPTANCE OF THE FINANCIAL SUMMARIES: (10 minutes)
Approve the Year-End Financial Report
CIP Detail
8.0 SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: (10 minutes)
Weighted voting info, per MSMA
9.0 NEW BUSINESS: (30 minutes)
Daycare Provider Bus Stop Appeal – Jan Jordan
Approve Assistant Superintendent job description
Approve Assistant Superintendent nomination
Approve Special Education Behavioral Dean Stipend job description
Approve RFQ
Approve Bids on Surplus Vehicles & Equipment
Approve Bids on Snowplowing
Approve Bids on Heating Fuel
Approval to sell 3 Modular Classrooms at WMS. 1- 28′ by 52″ classroom / 1- 28′ by 66″ classroom and 1-28′ by 68′
classroom
Approval to sell 2 – 8.5″ by 12.5′ sheds at MCS
Approve School Board & Subcommittee 2019 – 2020 Meeting Dates/Location
Friends of RSU 16 – Upcoming Meeting September 6th – Elm Street School
10.0 OLD BUSINESS:
11.0 POLICY:
12.0 REPORTS TO THE SCHOOL BOARD:
Student Representatives: (5 minutes)
Report of the School Board Chair: (5 minutes)
• Reminder of the August 26th Subcommittee meetings
13.0 ADMINISTRATIVE INFORMATION: (10 minutes)
ATeam Reports:
Amy Hediger – Curriculum Summer Work
Craig Worth – Facility Alternative Sentencing Program
14.0 COMMUNICATIONS:
15.0 HANDOUTS:
Staff/Community Newsletter
LRP Publication – July 2019
16.0 EXECUTIVE SESSION:
17.0 REMINDERS:
18.0 ADJOURNMENT
