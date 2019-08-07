RSU #16

Mechanic Falls * Minot * Poland

The 1

st Regular School Board Meeting

for 2019-2020 will be held

Monday, August 12, 2019

6:30 p.m.

Poland Regional High School Library

5 – 6:30 p.m.

School Board Member Orientation

School Board Workshop

AGENDA

1.0 CALL TO ORDER: Ken Healey, Superintendent

Pledge of Allegiance & Mission Statement

1.1 Elect a Chair

1.2 Elect a Vice Chair

2.0 PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: (10 minutes)

3.0 RECOGNITIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS: (5 minutes)

Welcome new school board members:

• Mike Lacasse – Minot

• Chelsea Clavet – Mechanic Falls

Welcome Dominic Antonelli, PRHS Sophomore, who will be videoing our School Board meetings

Congratulations, Ken Chutchian, author of the book “John Reed”, which will be published this year.

4.0 AGENDA ADJUSTMENT:

5.0 PRESENTATION:

6.0 CONSENT AGENDA INTRODUCTION: (5 minutes)

Approve 11th Regular Meeting Minutes 6-10-19

Approve new teacher hires:

o Kelly Labonte, Literacy Coach – Elementary

o Julie Martin, School Counselor – MCS

o Michael Lane, Special Ed Teacher – PRHS

o Kylie Martin, English Teacher – PRHS

o Jacqueline Harmon, Grade 6 Teacher – MCS

o Gabrielle Smith, Grade 5 Teacher – PCS

o Drew Robbins, Grade 6 – PCS

o Lisa Storer, School Nurse – PRHS/WMS

Approve teacher resignations:

o Jill Ballou – PCS

o Sue Littlefield – ESS

o Ian Truman – PRHS

o Mike Giampetruzzi – MCS

o Melanie Judd, Nurse – District

Notification of Support Staff New Hires:

• Rebecca Adamson – Admin Assistant, ESS

• Thomas Mikkonen – Custodian, District

• Laurie Camire – Secretary, PCS

• Amanda Haselden – Ed Tech – PCS

• Larry Brackley – Van Driver

Notification of Resignations:

• Bill Foss – Ed Tech, PRHS

• Dawn Miller – Custodian, MCS

• Diana Sullivan, Ed Tech – MCS

• Justin Meader, Ed Tech – ESS

Sub Committees July 26th minutes

• Operations (attached)

• Personnel & Finance (attached)

• Educational Policy Committee: (attached)

7.0 ACCEPTANCE OF THE FINANCIAL SUMMARIES: (10 minutes)

Approve the Year-End Financial Report

CIP Detail

8.0 SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: (10 minutes)

Weighted voting info, per MSMA

9.0 NEW BUSINESS: (30 minutes)

Daycare Provider Bus Stop Appeal – Jan Jordan

Approve Assistant Superintendent job description

Approve Assistant Superintendent nomination

Approve Special Education Behavioral Dean Stipend job description

Approve RFQ

Approve Bids on Surplus Vehicles & Equipment

Approve Bids on Snowplowing

Approve Bids on Heating Fuel

Approval to sell 3 Modular Classrooms at WMS. 1- 28′ by 52″ classroom / 1- 28′ by 66″ classroom and 1-28′ by 68′

classroom

Approval to sell 2 – 8.5″ by 12.5′ sheds at MCS

Approve School Board & Subcommittee 2019 – 2020 Meeting Dates/Location

Friends of RSU 16 – Upcoming Meeting September 6th – Elm Street School

10.0 OLD BUSINESS:

11.0 POLICY:

12.0 REPORTS TO THE SCHOOL BOARD:

Student Representatives: (5 minutes)

Report of the School Board Chair: (5 minutes)

• Reminder of the August 26th Subcommittee meetings

13.0 ADMINISTRATIVE INFORMATION: (10 minutes)

ATeam Reports:

Amy Hediger – Curriculum Summer Work

Craig Worth – Facility Alternative Sentencing Program

14.0 COMMUNICATIONS:

15.0 HANDOUTS:

Staff/Community Newsletter

LRP Publication – July 2019

16.0 EXECUTIVE SESSION:

17.0 REMINDERS:

18.0 ADJOURNMENT

« Previous

Next »

filed under: