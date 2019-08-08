Michael Dean Cornish, 63, Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 3, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Joey Lee Spiller, 28, Lewiston, attaching false plates on April 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ryan M. Townsend, 32, Portland, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors dometic violence, obstructing report of crime on May 25, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all suspended, probation two years; second and third charges, dismissed.

Christine Barry, 41, Lewiston, misuse of public benefits instrument on March 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Mario Villani, 34, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days.

Craig William Thibodeau, 33, Lewiston, two counts of assault on April 19, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $300, suspended $300, sentenced to 72 hours; second charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 72 hours.

William Seabron, 27, Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to five days.

Kenneth Pulsifer, 27, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on May 6, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days for each charge.

Kenneth Pulsifer, 27, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on April 13, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Andrew Watson, 34, Auburn, reckless conduct on Feb. 28, 2018, dismissed.

Mistilynn Richardson, 26, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on May 12, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Karie Lessard, 26, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 27, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to nine months, probation revoked.

Richard A. Labonte, 42, Auburn, domestic violence stalking, priors domestic violence on May 1, 2018, violating protection from abuse order on May 14, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Jonathan Godfrey, 32, Lewiston, permit unlawful use on April 18, 2018, dismissed.

Edward A. Unda, 20, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 26, 2018, filed with court costs.

Catherine Gauthier, 36, Turner, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, one prior, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on June 6, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to 21 days, license suspended three years; second charge, dismissed.

Gary J. L’Italien, 64, Minot, violating condition of release on June 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to six days.

Michael Leeman II, 30, New Gloucester, aggravated criminal trespass, domestic violence criminal threatening on June 5, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 24 days suspended, probation one year.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on March 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all but 29 days suspended, probation two years.

Crystal Eirby, 41, Bath, eluding an officer, aggravated forgery on Jan. 20, 2017, aggravated forgery, violating condition of release on Jan. 21, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $3,000, sentenced to five years with all but 24 months suspended, probation three years; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 24 months suspended, probation three years; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 24 months suspended, probation three years; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Feb. 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all but 29 days suspended, probation two years.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on March 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days with all but 26 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $146.96.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on April 5, 2018, dismissed.

Sarah Collier, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 29 and 30, and Dec. 1, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $6,669; second and third charges, dismissed.

Christopher A. L’heureux, 31, Lewiston, theft by deception, priors on Feb. 6, 2016, misuse of public benefits instrument, trafficking in benefits on Feb. 3, 2016, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $201.26; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge; third charge, dismissed.

James Daniel Lee, 35, Poland, violating condition of release on May 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Clemmont Hood, 45, Lisbon, failing to stop for officer on June 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Deon Sands, 19, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 31, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to eight months with all but three months suspended, probation two years.

Danielle Ryan, 45, Norway, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 1, 2018, dismissed.

Johnathan P. McLellan, 25, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 30, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $76.42.

Nicholas J. Votta, 26, Topsham, violating condition of release on June 2, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Sarah K. McCarthy, 27, Johns Island, South Carolina, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 3, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

David Ellis, 57, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Donald Charest, 59, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, assault on June 5, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 11 days.

Anne Kristen Perrino, 44, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, theft by deception, violating condition of release on June 7, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second and third charges, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days for each charge.

Mario Villani, 34, Lewiston, terrorizing on June 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days.

Mario Villani, 34, Lewiston, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop on June 8, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days.

Linwood Edwards Jr., 27, Charleston, operate vehicle without license on April 24, 2018, dismissed.

Keith Doyon, 42, Lewiston, arson, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors domestic violence on June 9, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, probation violation, sentenced to 30 months with all but 135 days suspended, probation two years.

Heather Ventry, 42, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on June 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to eight months with all but 45 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Jason R. Vachon, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on May 29, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all but 26 days suspended, probation two years.

Maleek Dias, 18, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on May 12, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to 314 days, probation revoked.

Bobbie Jo Lyons, 46, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, violating condition of release on June 11, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days license suspended 150 days; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, suspended $575, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended 180 days; third charge, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Leeann S. Walsh, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on June 11, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to two days, restitution $91.31; second charge, dismissed.

Clyde Miller Greenleaf Jr., 63, Auburn, domestic violence stalking on May 24, 2018, 11 counts of violating protection from abuse order on May 24, June 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8 and June 9, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, probation one year; second through 11th charges, dismissed.

John M. Lydon, 40, Sabattus, domestic violence assault on June 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but 48 hours suspended, probation one year.

Bianca Michelle Dibiase, 27, Lewiston, assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on May 15, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Leroy Williams, 34, Indianapolis, Indiana, rule violation, possess or use drugs on duty on June 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Deon Sands, 19, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 5, 2018, dismissed.

Matthew Denning, 28, Hebron, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on June 9, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 30 days.

Erin Schneider, 38, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to four days.

Tyler Wilson, 21, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Riley M. Negm, 23, Lewiston, criminal mischief on April 11, 2018, dismissed.

Nathan C. Howard, 29, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 5, 2018, dismissed.

Robert Balfour, 26, Durham, operating after registration suspended on May 3, 2018, filed with court costs.

Kimberly Knepp, 23, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, operate vehicle without license, violating condition of release on May 2, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 72 days.

Jordan Waterman, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $700.

Jennifer L. Tetmeyer, 34, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, restitution $24.84.

Matthew P. Woodcock, 23, Augusta, criminal trespass, violating condition of release on June 17, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Benjamin N. Hathorne, 22, Auburn, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon on June 15, 2018, dismissed.

Robert Potter, 33, Augusta, violating condition of release on June 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 104 days.

Christine Ahlstrom, 54, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 15, 2018, dismissed.

Robert Kenneth Bertolette Jr., 49, Dublin, Pennsylvania, rule violation, operation after disqualified, rule violation, property vehicle 11-hour driving rule on May 3, 2018, both charges, found guilty, fined $250 for each charge.

Hailey E. Robinson, 26, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 15, 2018, filed with court costs.

Sheravgan Muminov, 29, Brooklyn, New York, rule violation, operation 11-hour rule on May 9, 2013, found guilty, fined $200.

Ricky Goyette, 45, Livermore Falls, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on April 24, 2018, filed with court costs.

Jessica E. Irving, 30, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on May 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jessica Goodney, 36, Lewiston, unsworn falsification on April 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Sheena D. May 33, Lewiston, using counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker on May 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Chantelle Z. Withee, 50, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on June 1, 2018, filed with court costs.

Weston MacMaster, 54, Litchfield, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence on June 4, 2018, dismissed.

Thomas Wright, 26, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release on June 4, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days; second charge, dismissed.

Nichole M. McWilliams, 29, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Paula Coyne, 55, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $18.10.

Amber Guenette, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 21, 2018, filed with court costs.

Cody V. Lemieux, 29, Minot, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 24, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Brandon Frank Bennett, 22, Auburn, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, domestic violence terrorizing, priors domestic violence, criminal restraint, obstructing report of crime, criminal mischief on June 16, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation two years; third through sixth charges, dismissed.

Jordan E. Waterman, 27, Lewiston, elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, reckless conduct, aggravated assault, violating condition of release on June 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 12 years with all but four years suspended, probation four years; second through fifth charges, dismissed.

Virgil Salley Jr., 50, Mechanic Falls, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 24, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,492.

Jordan Waterman, 27, Lewiston, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop on June 16, 2018, dismissed.

Anthony J. Tantillo, 30, Greene, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 20, 2018, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on June 18, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to seven days; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Danielle M. Shorey, 29, Lisbon, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on June 14, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Misty W. Crowley, 36, Sabattus, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 13, 2018, driving to endanger on June 20, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Michael A. Henderson Jr., 31, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on May 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica Lynn Saucier, 35, Auburn, theft of services on April 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three days.

Nathaniel J. Bourget, 26, Minot, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence on April 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year.

Nathan Cote, 28, Rumford, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on June 17, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Phillip M. Warren, 32, West Bath, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, falsifying physical evidence, violating condition of release on June 20, 2018, all three charges, found guilty, sentenced to six months for each charge.

Michael Dean Cornish, 63, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 21, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Steven R. Webster Jr., 42, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on June 21, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 90 days; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Cody M. Corriveau, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release on June 21, 2018, dismissed.

Cornell Collins, 49, Lewiston, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of heroin on June 20, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Crystal M. Pare, 34, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Scott Call, 21, Lewiston, two counts of burglary, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal trespass on June 22, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 113 days suspended, probation two years; fourth charge, dismissed.

Catherine Adams, 25, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on May 25, 2018, filed with court costs.

Peter Boas, 71, Leeds, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $50.

Allen A. Buzzell, 30, Livermore Falls, terrorizing on May 11, 2018, dismissed.

Jeffrey Scott Levasseur, 51, Turner, criminal trespass on May 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Michael E. Sands, 58, Auburn, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Kieontae Taesuwan, 23, Bowdoin, operate vehicle without license on May 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Ronald C. Hobson, 29, Monmouth, failure to register vehicle on May 31, 2018, dismissed.

Jordan N. Seitz, 24, Auburn, criminal trespass on June 4, 2018, dismissed.

Christina M. Perkins, 39, Poland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $57.71.

Hardeep Singh, 37, Las Vegas, Nevada, rule violation, duty status not current on April 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Steven Lewis, 45, South Portland, domestic violence terrorizing on June 25, 2018, dismissed.

Anthony Hatheway, 42, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on June 24, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500.

Daniel Roger Laflamme, 48, Sabattus, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 24, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Wesley K. Ruede, 26, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days, license suspended 150 days.

Antonio B. McKinney, 32, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on June 20, 2018, dismissed.

Cameron L. Graf, 25, Lisbon, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Paul D. Green, 46, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 21, 2018, dismissed.

David Ellis, 57, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Steven Dale Darnell, 36, Minot, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, one prior, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction on June 22, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge, dismissed.

Kathleen Kons, 45, Lisbon Falls, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol), failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on June 29, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; third charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

David M. Roberts, 34, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by deception, priors, two counts of criminal trespass on June 28, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years and six months with all but 64 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $80; third and fourth charges, dismissed.

Edwin Haley, 54, Lewiston, burglary, criminal mischief, possession or transfer of burglar’s tools on June 28, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Kody Ouellette, 19, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, criminal mischief on June 28, 2018, first charge, found guilty; second charge, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $20.19.

Joshua R. Faunce, 23, Turner, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Desiree L. Lunt, 28, Sabattus, burn without permit on May 12, 2018, dismissed.

Shawna Thibodeau, 33, Leeds, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 2, 2018, dismissed.

Penny Footman, 36, Lewiston, robbery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, assault on June 30, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 150 days; third charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 364 days with all but 150 days suspended, probation one year.

Jason Patrick Keith, 24, Lewiston, criminal mischief on June 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $776.21.

Mustaf Abdille, 32, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Kristy Grover, 36, Lewiston, robbery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, assault on June 30, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 150 days; third charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 364 days with all but 150 days suspended, probation one year.

Xavier C. Perry, 26, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on June 26, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Jason Robert Cote, 36, Litchfield, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on June 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Ryan C. Stinchfield, 34, Greene, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days.

Dillon D. Jordan, 32, Turner, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Dustin A. Leonard, 34, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Ryan Leet, 29, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 9, 2018, dismissed.

Benjamin R. Pomeroy, 20, Auburn, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $600.

Amanda Darling, 32, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 1 and 2, 2018, violating condition of release on July 1, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to four months, restitution $300; second and third charges, found guilty, sentenced to four months for each charge.

James John Tracey Jr., 51, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence, operating after registration suspended on July 2, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Allen A. Buzzell, 30, Livermore Falls, stalking-serious inconvenience/emotional distress on Oct. 23, 2017, terrorizing on July 3, 2017, terrorizing, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to four months with all suspended, probation one year; second, third and fourth charges, dismissed.

Donald A. Poisson, 59, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime on July 4, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation two years; second charge, dismissed.

Ronald C. Hobson, 29, Monmouth, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on June 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Evan R. Guiou, 31, Richmond, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 4, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dustin Pepin, 19, Lewiston, aggravated criminal trespass, criminal trespass on June 22, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year.

Keosha Craig Pontoo, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $17.86.

Dominique Deschaine, 32, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, one prior, violating condition of release on July 6, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Robert Balfour, 26, Durham, operation of defective vehicle on June 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $200

Joseph Dehetre, 35, Mechanic Falls, criminal trespass on May 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Sandra L. Goodman, 54, Auburn, violating condition of release on June 21, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Nicholas J. Ferrante, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 28, 2018, filed with court costs.

Devin Anderson, 28, Turner, fish without valid license on May 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Denise Cloutier, 37, Jefferson, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 26, 2018, dismissed.

Brandon Lawson, 33, Carrollton, Texas, fish without valid license on June 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Anthony R. Park, 20, Waterville, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, violating condition of release on July 6, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second and third charges, found guilty, fined $250 for each charge.

Michael Brawn, 28, Lisbon Falls, two counts of assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child on April 1, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third and fourth charges, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Caitlin M. Bailey, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on July 9, 2018, dismissed.

Joshua M. Emerson, 35, Warren, assault, violating condition of release on May 19, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to nine months and one day; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Deanna Male, 27, Casco, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 3, 2018, dismissed.

William R. Gayton III, 30, Leeds, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Haji Haji, 21, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, unlawful possession of cocaine base on June 7, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months; fourth charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 15 months.

Jason L. Gammon, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

« Previous

Next »