VIENNA — The Vienna Historical Society will hold its 7th Annual Antique Fair and Flea Market on Saturday, August 17, at the Historical Society Grounds on Hwy. 41 in Vienna.

The hours are from 9 am to 2 pm, with lots of antiques, collectibles, and other merchandise available, as well good food to eat and plenty of convenient parking. As a community service the society offers free space for sellers from any town. Please call 293-4815 for more information.

