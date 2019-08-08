WAYNE — “Traveling Brushes Redux — Friends Who Paint in Wayne” will run from Aug. 15 to 19 at Cary Memorial Library’s William House, 14 Old Winthrop Road. The art exhibit will feature watercolors by Jann Haynes Gilmore and oils by George Hamilton. Both artists are from away but spend time in Wayne every summer.

Gilmore is a familiar artist in Wayne whose work appeared on six biennial house tours. She has recently written a book on the Alice in Wonderland room that is being relocated to the Williams House Barn. Most of her work will feature local and Maine scenes.

Hamilton graduated from West Point and had a career in the U.S. Army. While later living in Connecticut, he studied art. Hamilton serves on the board of the 120-member St. Michael’s Art League, which conducts workshops and holds art exhibitions on Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. He lives on Chesapeake Bay and is known for his depictions of watercraft and the villages of the Eastern Shore. When visiting Maine he paints scenes on Lake Androscoggin and seaside ports along the Maine coast.

The public is invited to a reception at the Williams House that will open the exhibition from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. Both artists will be present.

The exhibition will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; and 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 19.

A percentage of the art sales will be donated to the Alice Room Project. For information, call the Cary Memorial Library at 207-685-3612.

