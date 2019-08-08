AUBURN — The Reverend James Grumbine Jr., is the recently hired transitional pastor of Auburn’s Court Street Baptist Church.

For the past 20 years, “Pastor Jim” Grumbine has served as senior pastor of the Christian and Missionary Alliance (CAMA) congregation at Camp Hill, Pa. He previously served as assistant superintendent of the CAMA’s Central Pacific Region — Northern California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah — and interim pastor of the Stockton, Calif., CAMA church; church planter in Richmond, Va.; and senior pastor in Galeton, PA, and at the North Deering Alliance Church in Portland.

An accomplished musician, Pastor Grumbine is a graduate of the State University of New York (SUNY) at Albany, and earned a Certificate of Christian Studies at Fuller University’s School of Theology in California.

He succeeds the retired Rev. Dr. David R. Clark, and will assess the spiritual gifts of parishioners and programming needs of Court Street Baptist, to prepare the church for its next permanent pastor.

The Rev. Grumbine and wife, Barbara, live in Lewiston, and have three children, Christopher of Lewiston; Sarah (husband, Don) of Durham; and James III (wife, Emily) of Templeton, Mass.

« Previous

filed under: