BETHEL — The Mahoosuc Community Band will play its summer concert on Thursday, August 15, at West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel at 7 p.m. New for this concert are: Gee, Officer Krupke from West Side Story by Leonard Berstein, Hallelujah, by Richard Cohen and arranged by Michael Brown; Rocky on Broadway arranged by Patrick Roszell. Also new is an arrangement by Scott Hynek of Under the Sea which features the vibrophone, bells, steel drum and percussion. Familiar songs include An American Spectactular arranged by Chris Sharp; Benny Goodman: King of Swing, arranged by Paul Murth; Bond … James Bond arranged by Stephen Bulla; Earth Wind and Fire arranged by Richard Saucedo; Gospel John by Jeff Steinberg and arranged by Andy Clark; O Brother, Where Are Thou? arranged by Michael Brown; Star Dust by Hoagy Carmichael arranged by Jack Bullock; and Victory at Sea by Richard Rogers, arranged by John Moss;

Refreshments will be served after the concert. That gives everyone a chance to mingle and meet the musicians. While the concert is free to the public, donations are accepted and help provide music for the band. To Buy-A-Song contact the music any member of the music committee.

The Mahoosuc Community Band continues to provide music for the people of the surrounding area and encourages participation at many levels, from students who want to advance their skills to grandparents who just love to play music. Anyone interested in bringing out their old instrument and dusting off the valves or pads is welcome to come anytime we’re practicing. The band encourages all abilities in the goal of promoting music in our communities. Rehearsals for the fall will start Monday night, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in the basement of the West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel.

For more information, contact director Patricia Boyle-Wight 824-8453, [email protected] or our president Julie Schubert-Cowen [email protected]

