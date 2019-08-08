FARMINGTON — Six vehicles were demolished, but no serious injuries were reported, when a garbage truck slammed into five vehicles Thursday morning on Fairbanks Road.

Police said the garbage truck, owned by Archie’s Disposal and driven by Thomas Davenport, 50, of Canton slammed into the back of a Ford F-250 pickup truck while both vehicles were heading north on Fairbanks Road at about 9:15 a.m.

The collision caused a chain reaction in which four other vehicles were struck, according to Farmington police Sgt. Michael Lyman.

After striking the pickup from behind, the garbage truck slammed into a vehicle that had been traveling south on Fairbanks Road, Lyman said. The truck then bounced back into its own lane, where it struck three vehicles that were stopped in traffic.

At least one passer-by stopped to help the victims as rescue crews were on the way, according to a witness.

The crash was messy, police said, but injuries were minor. One person complained of knee pain and another suffered a possible foot injury. Neither required hospitalization.

Because the garbage truck is a commercial vehicle, Maine State Police were called to examine it as part of the investigation. Early reports were that speed and wet roads may have been factors in the wreck, although it remained under investigation Thursday night.

The crash caused a short traffic snarl as crews from several police, fire and rescue departments responded.

Fairbanks Road was closed while the wreckage was cleaned up, but opened again roughly an hour after the crash was reported.

